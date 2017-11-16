Man charged with shooting TPD officer held on $3 million bond

Toledo detectives said they will charge Jamaine Hill with three counts of felonious assault on police officer.

Toledo police say Hill shot Toledo Police officer Jason Picking Thursday morning around 2 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened when Toledo Police Special Weapons and SWAT team were executing a search warrant at Hill's home.

Chief Kral said Picking was shot once in the face and is in critical but stable condition.

Hill's parents, Andre and Cheryl Cochran, said his son thought someone was breaking into his home and that's why he started shooting.

"Anybody would do the same thing. Glass breaking and someone breaking in on you. He would not have shot a police officer," Andre said.

"Someone just broke into this house. That's what he was doing, protecting himself," Cheryl said.

Hill was arrested in 2014 after police found him in a Seneca County home on a drug-related search warrant.

Hill is being held on a $3 million bond, $1 million for each count of felonious assault. His next court date is set for November 27.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.