'Go Red For Women' raises awareness for heart disease

Hundreds of people are rallying together to raise awareness for heart disease at Go Red For Women in Perrysburg.

The event, held at the Hilton Inn at Levis Commons Gardens, plays a vital role in the American Heart Association's campaign to fund research, education and community programs when it comes to heart disease in women.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing almost half-a-million women each year.

Go Red For Women allowed women, both survivors and those affected by heart disease, to share their stories.

"Every day is not promised," said stroke survivor Adrienne Oehler. "You know when you go through something like that, you wake up every day and it's hard to not feel blessed and thankful for every day,"

Go Red For Women also features a health and wellness and expo where guests will have the opportunity to participate in health screenings, learn about research, browse a silent auction and receive information and give-a-ways.

WTOL's Melissa Andrews hosted the event.

