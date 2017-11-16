Man behind bars for allegedly impregnating 13-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man behind bars for allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) -

A Port Clinton man is behind bars after police say he got a minor pregnant. 

Thomas Cook, 18, is accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Cook entered a not guilty plea and will face a judge next month.

