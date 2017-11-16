TPD looking for missing 13-year-old

Toledo police are looking for a boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say 13-year-old Jonathan Barker has ties to the south end and may be in the Orchard area.

Barker is described is white, standing at four feet eight inches and weighing 70 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

