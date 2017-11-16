TPD officer shot in west Toledo, in 'critical but stable' condition

Police say Toledo Police officer Jason Picking has been shot in west Toledo Thursday morning, according to the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association.

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Caroline Avenue near Sylvania and Detroit around 2 a.m.

Police say the shooting occurred when SWAT team were executing a search warrant at a home.

Our crews say a large amount of cops and K-9 dogs were on the scene searching for something. The SWAT team was on the scene as well.

Crews say a life squad left the scene with two police vehicles following behind.

A number of officers, as well as family members, stood together at the hospital awaiting updates.

Chief Kral said Picking was shot once in the face and is in critical but stable condition.

Picking is a veteran of the police department, joining TPD in October 2011. He was previously with the Washington Township Police Department for nine years.

His wife works as a dispatcher for TPD.

Police say 38-year-old Jamaine Hill is in custody.

Hill's mother says her son was shot in the leg and has been in a wheelchair for years.

According to the Lucas County Auditor's Office, the homeowners are now listed as Jamaine and Quintesa Hill.

Hill was arrested in 2014 after police found him in a Seneca County home on a drug-related search warrant.

Caroline Avenue is back open following a police investigation of the crime scene. Sgt. Kevan Toney said the crime scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Hill is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

