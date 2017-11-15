UT Rockets defeat BG Falcons for 8th consecutive year

The Toledo Rockets have finally tied the series with the Bowling Green Falcons.

The rockets won the battle of I-75 Wednesday night (score). The record is now 39 victories a piece for both teams dating back to 1919. There have been four ties in the series as well.

Falcons scored first on their first drive. But the rockets answered with Freshman Shakif Seymour who had a big game with five touchdowns.

Rockets quarterback Logan Woodside also had a big night. He set Toledo's all-time career touchdown passes record. He was 13/18, 232 yards with 2 touchdowns.

This is the eighth year in the row the Rockets have beat the Falcons in one of the MAC's biggest rivalries.

The Falcons are now 2-9 on the season, compared to Toledo's 9-2.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.