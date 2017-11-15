Uber driver forces passenger to take shots, kisses her

An Uber driver is behind bars after he admitted to forcing his passenger to take shots of alcohol and kissing her Tuesday night.

The passenger said after she ordered her Uber ride, she remembers the Uber driver, Marvin Wade, 36, grabbing her by her neck, pinning her down and taking her bra off . That's when Wade made her take shots.

The victim said she only remembers waking up in the hospital after that. Her blood alcohol concentration was .32.

Wade confessed to authorities that he did force the woman to drink alcohol and kissing her, but nothing else.

When Ohio state highway patrol pulled Wade over, he told them that he and the passenger were headed to a strip club.

Wade faces an abduction violate section A with sexual motivation charge.

He'll be back in court for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday at 9 a.m.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.