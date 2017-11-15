High school students raise money for Veterans Matter

Students at Horizon Science Academy went beyond just a day to thank our veterans. They're supporting them all year with the money they raised

Their goal is to help vets find a safe place to live this winter.

The students raised the money from a bake sale by teaming up with Cathy's Confections. As a result, the students gave Veterans Matter a check for $750. That check will be used to give a home to one homeless veteran and his or her family.

Veterans Matter is a national organization that supports housing homeless veterans around the country. As of this month in Ohio they've given 375 men and women who served our country a safe place to live.

One eleventh grade student gave an inspiring reason why he wanted to help.

"Because right now, I'm not old enough to be in the army or anything like that, but they were the ones who volunteered themselves to go to the front lines for me and us as a whole. So this is why it is very important to me to support or veterans," explained Jae-Vhon Johns, a student ambassador for Horizon Science Academy.

Johns also said there is no better time than right now to reach out and help those in need. And the students' teacher said this was something the students came up with on their own.

