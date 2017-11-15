Stop 'n' Go robbed at gunpoint in west Toledo

An armed robber is on the run after hitting up a Stop 'n' Go on Eleanor Street near Bennett Road.

A man wearing a ski mask entered the store just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That's when he showed the clerk a hand gun and demanded from the register. When the clerk opened the register, the male subject took some of the money and ran.

Police believe he got into a car and sped off.

No one was injured at the scene and it's unclear how much money was taken.

