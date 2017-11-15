WTOL 11 is wishing two women a happy 104th birthday

WTOL 11 wants to wish a very happy birthday to two ladies who truly deserve it.

Thelma and Marie will turn 104 sometime this month.

To celebrate, Oakleaf Village them them a birthday party. The senior center's band performed for them after they were sung the happy birthday song.

And of course they shared their secrets to living a nice long life.

"Being blessed by God," Thelma answered with laugh.

"Trying to be as nice as possible to everyone to add a little bit of uplift to people who are sitting there with their faces glum," said Marie.

