Last full service gas station in Toledo keeps it old-school

If you ever feel yourself wishing for the good old days, just head over to Randy's Marathon.

Randy's is the last full service gas station in downtown Toledo.

For decades, they have been going the extra mile to take care of their customers.

Randy's does it all, from pumping gas and putting air in your tires to checking your oil and other mechanical needs.

Owner Randy Ortman said he has been located in Toledo for more than 40 years.

"This is a family business, we raised all the kids here," Ortman said. "The younger two boys work in here."

The family and friendly atmosphere might be what has kept the station going for so long.

"I can't get around so well, so the fact they come out and pump the gas for me makes it a lot more convenient," said customer Herbert Adams.

"A nice, clean, honest shop," said Charles Kinnebreew, another patron. "They're fair with you."

Ortman said the secret to his success is a simple one.

"We try to treat people like we like to be treated. I don't think you can go wrong that way," he said.

Ortman says the station is just an old-fashioned gas station, with no plans of changing their ways.

"We just do things the way they did 35, 40 years ago," he said. "As long as we're here, we'll be full service."

