'Battle of I-75' promises to be wet, historic

The Battle of I-75 is a rivalry that has spanned for 82 years, and is just as strong as the day it begun.

The University of Toledo Rockets and Bowling Green State University Falcons will go head-to-head at the Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green.

The Falcons come into the fray with a 2-8 record and fighting for a second place finish in the Mid-American Conference, with both of those wins coming against MAC teams.

Bowling Green holds on to the advantage coming in to the rivalry, with a 39-38-4 record and a winning record at home. However, the Rockets have won the past seven match-ups with no plans of slowing down.

Regardless of their records this season, the game should be a good one as the last four of Toledo's seven victories have come by seven points or less.

If you can't make it to the game, you can catch it on ESPNU or on the radio on the Falcon Radio Network.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.