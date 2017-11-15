Man arrested for child porn tries to slit his throat during arrest

A Bowling Green man accused of having child pornography on his phone allegedly tried to slit is throat during his arrest, according to BG Independent News.

BG Independent News says 53-year-old Ralph Duchacek, owner of Reliable Taxi, was arrested when his girlfriend called police after finding nude photographs of young girls on his cell phone.

Bowling Green Police chief Tony Hetrick said the girls were minors.

According to BG Independent News, Duchacek tried to cut his throat with an X-Acto knife and suffered minor injuries.

He is being held at the Wood County Justice Center on charged of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

