The Latest: No problems found in veins of Ohio inmate

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the execution of Ohio inmate Alva Campbell (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

The state says no problems were found with the veins of an inmate with multiple health problems set for execution.

Ohio prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says Wednesday that two checks of condemned killer Alva Campbell a day earlier found the veins "palpable and accessible."

Smith says the 69-year-old Campbell slept most of the night, lying on his right side.

Smith says executioners still plan to provide Campbell a wedge-shaped pillow during the execution because of breathing problems he might suffer lying in his back.

Campbell has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder from a longtime smoking habit.

Smith says Campbell's visits with his attorneys Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning had gone well.

12:15 a.m.

Ohio is set to execute a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is allowing the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell during Wednesday's execution because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.

A prisons doctor has said the 69-year-old Campbell has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder as the result of a decadeslong two-pack-a-day smoking habit.

Campbell was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Charles Dials during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop the execution.

Last week, Republican Gov. John Kasich denied Campbell's request for clemency.

