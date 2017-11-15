Police in Ohio, Michigan hunting for ATM thieves

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A manhunt is underway for the people who stole an ATM from a gas station in Michigan Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station on the corner of Lewis and Temperance in Monroe County before the gas station opened.

Police say at least three people backed their vehicle up to the front door of the gas station and pulled the ATM through the glass.

Police say the car then fled south towards Ohio, prompting both Michigan and Ohio police to search for the thieves.

Northwood Police Department in Wood County are on the lookout as officials believe the thieves could be in that area.

Officials are looking at surveillance video to get a look at the suspects and their vehicle.

Police believe the suspects are in a white Sedan, a different vehicle than what was used in the crime.

Police say this same crime happened at a gas station right down the street last summer.

The gas station suffered heavy damage and is closed until all the glass can be cleaned up.

