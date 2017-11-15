Police in Ohio, Michigan hunting for ATM thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police in Ohio, Michigan hunting for ATM thieves

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A manhunt is underway for the people who stole an ATM from a gas station in Michigan Wednesday morning. 

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station on the corner of Lewis and Temperance in Monroe County before the gas station opened.

Police say at least three people backed their vehicle up to the front door of the gas station and pulled the ATM through the glass. 

Police say the car then fled south towards Ohio, prompting both Michigan and Ohio police to search for the thieves. 

Northwood Police Department in Wood County are on the lookout as officials believe the thieves could be in that area.

Officials are looking at surveillance video to get a look at the suspects and their vehicle. 

Police believe the suspects are in a white Sedan, a different vehicle than what was used in the crime.

Police say this same crime happened at a gas station right down the street last summer.

The gas station suffered heavy damage and is closed until all the glass can be cleaned up.

