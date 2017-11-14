TMACOG hosts second tour in northwest Ohio

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments hosted their tour at four locations around northwest Ohio.

At each location a farm owner explained the operations, then those on the tour were able to ask questions.

"I think it's important for the farm community to interact with the elected officials and some concerned citizens to explain that we're really all doing the right thing. It's a really tough problem but we're making strides to get there it's just going to take awhile," said Kris Swartz.

Swartz is a member of the Wood County Soil and water conservation, but has also been a farmer for many years. He understand the blame can fall on farmers for water quality issues, but he cares about keeping the water clean.

"Farmers have the ultimate respect for their land and the environment. They're the first line to the environmentalist and they want to do what's right, and by and large we are" Swartz said.

John Moore is a third generation farmer who says he' s open minded about hearing new practices, but he is doing his part to help the water quality.

"We have side waterways and I've been doing cover crops for darn near forty years. so the challenges are here and I'm doing the best to do my part," said Moore.

This is the second year for the tours. TMACOG said they plan to do more if interest continues.

