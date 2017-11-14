Getting prepared for firearm hunting in Michigan

For some it's the most exciting time of the year because firearm deer season beings Wednesday in Michigan. Thousands are ready to get up and out bright and early to hunt.

There’s good news for hunters because this season looks to be promising for those wanting to bring home a deer.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the number of deer spotted this year has increased. With the mild winter and spring we’ve seen, the population numbers are expected to be higher than last year.

That being said, in 2016 5 out of every 10 Michigan hunters took home one deer last season according to the Michigan DNR.

They suggest before you head out to hunt this season you need to plan ahead.

They say you need to have hunter orange on and it should be visible from all sides. Hunters also need to have the correct tags and be aware of point restrictions.

If you do get a deer, it’s encouraged to go to a Department of Natural Resources check station to have the animal observed. You can find the locations here.

Also, the permitted firearm deer hunting times are November 15th through the 30th and you can be out one half hour before sunrise and one half hour after sunset.

While Michigan hunters are ready to head out to camp Wednesday, Ohio hunters have to wait a bit longer. The Ohio DNR said their gun hunting season begins November 27th through December 3rd with an additional two days on December 16th and 17th.

Last year Ohio hunters checked more than 182,000 white-tailed deer during the 2016-2017 season.

