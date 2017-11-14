TPD says criminal duo left uncovered tracks

Toledo Police said a pair of criminals are getting comfortable with their dangerous crime spree. But now a possible break in the case is giving officers hope that the culprits will stop before it's too late.

The pair is responsible for at least a half dozen armed robberies in all parts of town.

"They're dangerous they have guns," said TPD Lieutenant Dan Gerken

Lt. Gerken said the two men are always masked and dressed in black from head to toe. They usually strike between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. by violently busting into stores with guns drawn and they're always getting away with cash.

That scene has played out at an east Toledo carry-out to gas stations on Monroe and Haverhill. Detectives can peg the duo to six armed robberies over the past month, but believe they're responsible for others.

But now a shot of one of the suspects unmasked, could crack the case before it's too late.

"They come out with guns out when they enter the store. It's a dangerous situation and we are putting the information out because we need the community to help us identify the guys and hopefully end this crime spree," said Lt. Gerken.

Police wants anyone who recognized anything about the suspects to call Crime Stopper. You can also head to WTOL 11's Facebook page and share their pictures.

