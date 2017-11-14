Ohio Attorney General visits Bowling Green

Ohio's Attorney General continued his statewide "fight the crisis" tour and made a stop in Bowling Green.

Mike DeWine spent the afternoon at Campus Polleyes where spoke about his 12-point plan to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

He also about the lawsuit filed against drug companies.

"I think to me what the most aggravating thing about these drug companies is not just that they misled people, they misled doctors for so many years, but today they are doing nothing about it," DeWine said. "They aren't helping people addicted to drugs, they're not helping educate our kids, they're not the culture in regards to how doctors prescribe they're just absent from this. "

DeWine said he's working to unite families, faith and law enforcement to fight the crisis head-on.

