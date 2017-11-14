Sandusky chooses location for medical marijuana facility

Sandusky has chosen its spot for a medical marijuana facility.

The proposed location is at the former Hoppers mobile home park on Tiffin Avenue.

City commissioners voted to let "The Forest Sandusky" apply for a state regulated dispensary license at this location.

Friday, November 14, is the last day for Ohio communities to apply for medical pot permits.

