Parts of Hensville under boil advisory

A small section of downtown is under a boil advisory for the rest of the week after workers accidentally struck a gas line.

The Park Inn and Fleetwood's, as well as the businesses in those buildings, occupy most of the effected area. But fortunately, they are making things work for their customers.

"Fortunately, again, it only happened to this location. Our other location is right across the street with plenty of potable water. So we're just transferring all of that water in food safe containers over to this location," said Tony House, the director of operations of Hensville Restaurants. "So not necessarily having to boil it all, we just have to make sure it's above that temperature to wash hands, dishes, manual dish washing, all that."

Park Inn representatives said that they knew this was coming and had time to prepare for the boil warning. They add that their guests are being taken care of.

The boil advisory is set to last through 5 p.m. Thursday, November 16.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

SPONSORED STORIES