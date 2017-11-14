OSHP seized $8,000 worth of drugs after traffic stop on the Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop on November 8.

Troopers say the pulled over a car with a Pennsylvania license plate for speed on the Turnpike in Fulton County.

Police say a Fulton County Sheriff's Office drug-sniffing canine was called to the scene after the woman, 24-year-old Victoria Moore of Pennsylvania, exhibited criminal indicators.

Police say they found 231 grams of marijuana edibles and marijuana, 24 ounces of liquid THC and five grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle after a probably cause search.

Police say the drugs have a $8,000 street value.

Moore was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and is being held at CCNO.

