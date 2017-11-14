OSHP trooper pulls Sandusky man from burning car

A Sandusky man miraculously survived after being pulled from his burning car by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer.

The incident occurred on US 20 near County Road 198 east of Fremont around 9 a.m.

According to the Port Clinton News-Herald, Trooper Dante Hanns saw two cars blocking lanes on US 20, with one of the drivers, Jose Gonzalez, trapped in his car.

Hanns told the News-Herald that as he got closer, the car started to smoke and catch fire. Hanns then pulled Gonzalez out of the car.

"By the time the next trooper had arrived on the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames and he would have been stuck inside there. If I wasn't close by, I'd say he would have been engulfed in there," Hanns told the News-Herald.

Police say Gonzalez's car was hit by a truck drive by Amanda Reyes after he failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the News-Herald.

The News-Herald reported Gonzalez suffered just a broken shoulder blade and Reyes was not injured as a result of the crash.

