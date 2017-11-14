Findlay PD searching for credit card thief in Toledo area - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay PD searching for credit card thief in Toledo area

FINDLAY, OH

Findlay Police Department is searching for a thief who may be in the Toledo area.

Police say the man stole a wallet from someone's purse at the Walmart at 2500 Tiffin Avenue on October 17.

Police say the man has since used credits cards stolen from that wallet at several stores in the Toledo area. 

Anyone with information can contact Police Dispatch at 419-424-7150 and reference case number 01-17-10789. 

