Shop like a Costco member with Toledo Public Library card

Not a Costco member? If you are a Toledo Lucas County Public Library card holder, that's not a problem.

For one week only, those with a library card can use it as a Costco membership and enjoy the same perks that Costco members receive at the Toledo and Perrysburg locations.

Non-members can also take advantage of this deal by showing a Costco shopping pass flyer from November 20 to November 26.

Those who wish to become members can join as an Executive Member and get a $20 Costco Cash Card, or as a Gold Star Member and get a $10 Costco Cash Card.

You will also receive a free household card with both of those memberships.

Those who are Costco members can earn a $10 Costco Cash card when they refer a friend to join.

You can apply for a Costco membership here.

Cash, debit cards with a pin and Visa for credit, will be the only forms of payment that will be accepted. Checks from non-members will not be accepted.

