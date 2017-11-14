TPD looking for two men responsible for 6 area gas station robberies

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are looking for two men who they say are responsible for six recent gas station robberies in the area.

Police say these men have robbed:

7-11 on Navarre Avenue

Clarke gas station on the 4400 block of Monroe Street

Circle K on the 2900 block of Tremainsville Road

Tobacco Stop on the 4200 block of Monroe Street

Stop and Shop on Dearborn Avenue

Gateway Express on the 3800 block of Haverhill Drive

Police say the men wear masks and gloves with guns, usually bursting into stores between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. looking for cash.

Police are trying to end this crime spree before they hit another store.

"There is someone out in the community that knows what's going on, and anytime you involve guns, or any weapon for that matter, it can end badly," said TPD Lt. Dan Gerken.

Police say these men are violent and could be linked to even more robberies as the investigation continues.

Police are asking that those who recognize these men or have any information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

