TPD looking for two men responsible for 6 area gas station robberies

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for two men who they say are responsible for six recent gas station robberies in the area. 

Police say these men have robbed: 

  • 7-11 on Navarre Avenue
  • Clarke gas station on the 4400 block of Monroe Street
  • Circle K on the 2900 block of Tremainsville Road
  • Tobacco Stop on the 4200 block of Monroe Street
  • Stop and Shop on Dearborn Avenue
  • Gateway Express on the 3800 block of Haverhill Drive

Police say the men wear masks and gloves with guns, usually bursting into stores between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. looking for cash.

Police are trying to end this crime spree before they hit another store.

"There is someone out in the community that knows what's going on, and anytime you involve guns, or any weapon for that matter, it can end badly," said TPD Lt. Dan Gerken.

Police say these men are violent and could be linked to even more robberies as the investigation continues.

Police are asking that those who recognize these men or have any information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

