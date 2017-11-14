Super Fitness Weight Loss competitors take on first challenge

The Super Fitness Weight Loss challengers survived their first big event, an obstacle course at Imagination Station.

The group of more than 100 challengers had to take on the stairs.

Starting off, they had to run down the stairs to the lower level of Imagination Station and do 15 arm raises with a heavy bar.

The arm raises were followed by box squats, with challengers required to hit their bottom on the box 15 times.

Then it was back up the stairs for 15 ball slams and a run around the mezzanine.

The challenge was over when competitors passed Imagination Station's front desk.

The winner of the challenge was Brandon Welever, completing the challenge the fastest with a time of 1:21.

Welever got a $50 gift card from Soto and bragging rights as the first challenge winner of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.

The challengers will be back at WTOL for the annual Turkey Run on Thanksgiving morning.

The final results and times of the first challenge are as follows:

Brandon Welever - 1:12 Brad Arps - 1:28 Larry Mortemore - 1:30 Stephanie Boileau - 1:31 Eric Hasselman - 1:40 James Bauer - 1:45 Carrie Soellner - 1:47 Ellen DeVaughn - 1:48 Heather Haynes - 1:49 Heather Gleason - 1:51 Marcus Thomas - 1:51 Renee Poczekaj - 1:53 Derek Kaplan - 1:53 Tony Fischer - 1:54 Quinn McDougle - 1:58 Kristy Zieroff - 1:58 Tony Recker - 2:00 Andrew Keel - 2:01 Erin Thomas - 2:02 Larry Large - 2:04 Elena Caballero - 2:05 Carrie Damschroder - 2:05 Beth Martin - 2:05 Cindy Hallowell - 2:07 Robert Ray - 2:07 Amber Bickford - 2:10 Donshell Banks - 2:11 LaRhonda McCoy - 2:11 Melanie Martin-Ebel - 2:12 Alaina Bickford - 2:12 Rachelle Donnelly - 2:12 Tasha Kim - 2:13 Kyle Williams - 2:13 Sarah Guobadia - 2:15 Jen Bickford - 2:16 Kevin Hayes - 2:16 Pam Taite-Trail - 2:16 Neil Heiden - 2:17 Sarah Mohamed - 2:18 Steve Siers - 2:22 Arthur Beadle - 2:25

