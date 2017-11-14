Barry Bagels celebrates 45 years with great deals

(WTOL) - On November 14, 1972, Barry Greenblatt opened the original "Bagel Place" on North Holland-Sylvania Road.

45 years later, Barry Bagels has become a Toledo staple.

Greenblatt and his wife Judie relocated to Toledo from Detroit to bring the area a bagel shop.

Since then, 12 stores are now open in Ohio and Michigan, including six stores franchised by Barry, his son Mark and new partner Jim Nusbaum.

Barry Bagels wants to celebrate its 45th anniversary with some fun deals for customers:

The first 45 customers at each location will receive a free Barry Bagels t-shirt.

If your name is Barry or Judie (must be proven with ID, any spelling counts), you get a free Eggel or Bagel and Cream Cheese.

All bagels are 45 cents all day long (excluding downtown Toledo location), limit two dozen per customer.

Free David's cookie with the purchase of a sandwich and a drink from 3 p.m. to close.

Head over to Barry Bagels on Tuesday to enjoy these great deals and celebrate 45 years of Barry Bagels.

