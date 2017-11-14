FULL LIST: Schools delayed, canceled due to morning fog - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FULL LIST: Schools delayed, canceled due to morning fog

(WTOL) - Tuesday morning fog is causing multiple schools to be delayed:

  • Archbold - CLOSED
  • Bryan - CLOSED
  • Bryan Center for Autism - CLOSED
  • Central Local Schools (Fairview) - CLOSED
  • Edon Northwest - CLOSED
  • Evergreen - CLOSED
  • Fayette - CLOSED
  • Fountain City Christian - CLOSED
  • Four County Career Center (Archbold) - CLOSED
  • Good Samaritan School - two-hour delay
  • Hilltop Schools - CLOSED
  • Independence Education Center - CLOSED
  • Liberty Center - two-hour delay
  • Montpelier - CLOSED
  • Napoleon Public and Parochial - CLOSED
  • New Horizons Academy - CLOSED
  • North Central - CLOSED
  • Northeastern Local - CLOSED;  K-6 Parent Teacher Conferences Will Take Place As Scheduled
  • Pettisville - CLOSED
  • Pettisville Christian Pre-School - CLOSED
  • Pike-Delta-York - CLOSED
  • Quadco Rehabilitation Center - CLOSED
  • St. John's Christian Pre-School (Archbold) - CLOSED
  • Stryker Local - CLOSED
  • Sunny Day Pre-School - CANCELED, a.m. conferences only
  • Swanton - CLOSED
  • Triangular Processing Inc. - No a.m. transportation; Doors open at 8:00
  • Wauseon - CLOSED

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule. 

