Wendy's 'Coats for Combos' coat drive raised more than double the goal for Reynolds Elementary

With the weather getting colder, a local business is helping some kids stay warm.

The "Coats for Combos" coat drive kicked off Monday. Wendy's teamed up with schools around Michigan and in Toledo to donate new or gently used coats.

The fifth-annual coat drive was a major success, with 1,287 coat donations collected for kids in need.

The donations were being dropped off at Reynolds Elementary in Toledo. Those who make donations will receive a free Wendy's combo coupon for their next visit.

Reynolds Elementary was excited to be included this year.

"The kids are going to be really excited. Sometimes having a simple coat, a proper coat to wear to school can make the difference in them starting their day well. Just showing up to school, having a smile on their face and being ready to learn," said Reynolds Elementary's assistant principal William Hayes.

The goal was to collect 600 coats.

