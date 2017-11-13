Bedford Public Schools select new superintendent

Bedford Public Schools have selected a new superintendent.

The school board unanimously voted for Dr. Carl Shultz.

Schultz has served as the deputy superintendent of Fitzgerald Public Schools in Warren.

He is expected to be in place by mid-January, at the start of the school district's second semester.

The board president, Ron Koch, said both Shultz and his opponent Joseph Perrera, were both highly qualified and they were chosen largely due to their experience.

Koch said it was a difficult decision to make because they both brought a lot to the table.

Shultz said he is excited and humbled.

