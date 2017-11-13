Road construction impact on shopping season at Franklin Park Mall

Shopping season is about to go into full swing and there’s still quite a few orange barrels to worry about around Franklin Park Mall.

With Black Friday next week, shoppers are wondering if it’s going to be worth the traffic headache to spend their hard earned money on holiday cheer.

If you’ve got shopping to do anytime between now and the new year, there’s a good chance you’re going to find yourself at the Franklin Park Mall. Outside the mall Monday, many folks who came down from Michigan for the convenience of these shops ended up running into delays.

Over the years, this shopping destination has grown exponentially, now including stores that can’t be found within an hour’s drive.

As construction season is wrapping up, the paving is done and the city is getting the catch basins and manholes up to the same level as the road to finalize the project.

“We plan on having those casting adjustments done next week, before Thanksgiving. If anything does happen to where we would not make it due to weather or something of that nature, and get everything done prior to Thanksgiving, we will still have the road fully opened before Thursday and throughout the entirety to Thanksgiving weekend," said Doug Stephens, the administrator for Toledo’s Division of Engineering Services.

Updates were being made Monday as well, to area businesses and even the mall parking lot.

Crews were working in the recently repaved mall parking lot to make sure all utilities were running smoothly.

The neighboring Panera Bread is getting a complete overhaul this week too. That is scheduled to be completed by this Friday.

