TPD addresses crime spike in south Toledo

There have been four murders and several shootings in the south end of Toledo that have happened within relatively close times of each other.

Many neighbors are now wondering what is causing these acts of violence and are they related. Many living in the area aren't sure what they can do to feel to feel safe and are concerned that drug dealers and gangs battling over territory and drug money.

Since the middle of August, the shootings and murders have kept TPD officers and detectives busy in the south end. Officers wants to assure neighbors that they have a handle on the situation.

Toledo Police Detectives are actively investigating each crime thoroughly, but at this point, they can't say if all the violence is linked.

Sgt. Kevan Toney, the spokesperson for the department, said TPD is also not able to say if this is a case of gangs retaliating back and forth between each other.

With these investigations underway, information needs to stay under wraps in order to protect the cases so that arrests can be made.

"It's understandable that the citizens in the south end would be concerned. Last month we had a really tragic few days with three homicides in a relatively short period of time but we want to reassure them that we are there we are putting the pressure on the criminal element," said Sgt. Toney.

That pressure is in the form of more patrol officers and members of the narcotic and gang unit. Some are undercover patrolling those neighborhoods around the clock.

But even with TPD officers in the neighborhoods, they know that they can't do it alone. They encourage those who live there to call 911 if they see anything suspicious or concerning.

