FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy Rain & Powerful Winds

The FIRST ALERT Team is tracking a storm system that will have a big impact on your weekend.





This system will first bring warmer temperatures with high humidity as we roll into Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will pick up well after dark, bringing just a passing shower threat to the end of Lights Before Christmas on Friday night. Rain showers will become more steady overnight.

Saturday is the FIRST ALERT DAY as heavy downpours, powerful wind gusts and storm chances begin early and continue into the afternoon. Strongest winds and heaviest downpours will arrive into the afternoon. Some locations could see above 1 inch of rain on Saturday.











As the system pushes out Sunday, much colder temperatures shuttle in and bring the chance of light snow showers toward the end of your weekend!