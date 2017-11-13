Susan G Komen Foundation sees busy and successful year

September and October are busy months for the Susan G Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

In September, the organization holds its annual Race for the Cure event, followed by an entire month of fundraising for breast cancer survivors and those going through treatment.

Gretchen Awad is the organization's community relations and development manager and said the foundation is coming out of a successful past couple of months.

"It's a privilege to go straight from Race to the Cure into Breast Cancer Awareness Month" said Awad.

Non-profit leaders set a goal to raise $1,000,000 before the end of the year. They said funds from the past two months are still coming in, but each year, hundreds of thousands of dollars are gr anted out throughout their 24-county service area.

According to the organization, 22 women in the region are diagnosed with breast cancer every week. The organization's funds go toward helping those who do not have certain financial resources.

Desmond Strooh, Komen Northwest Ohio's marketing and communications manager said the impact is incredible.

"About 10,000 women every year are touched by Komen Northwest Ohio gr ant services and research dollars," said Strooh.

Komen Northwest Ohio will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year. The organization said it's looking forward to planning more events already in the works.

"We are grateful for the community's support for the past 25 years," said Awad. "We are already planning our races for the cure in Toledo and Findlay, we are already planning a fabulous gala to be held in the Spring."

