New auto company to break ground in Findlay Tuesday

Another new business is coming to the city of Findlay, and it's an expansion of an already existing Findlay company.

Two years ago the companies Autoliv and Nissin joined to begin developing brake and airbag deployment technologies for autonomous vehicles. The new combined company searched worldwide for a location, and chose Findlay.

It helped that Nissin already had an existing brake facility in Findlay established.

The new facility will be 200,000 square foot and initially hire 200 employees, with plans on future expansion. And the new company could bring in a lot of new business for the area.

"And the very exciting part from the economic development standpoint is Autoliv has historically worked Ford, Gm, Fiat-Chrysler, but they haven't really worked with Honda," said Tim Mayle, director of Economic Development for Findlay-Hancock County. "And Nissin has always worked with Honda, so now both of those companies are going to be bringing new customers and new technology to the market."

Autoliv-Nissin will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their new facility on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

