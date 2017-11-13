Car crashes into telephone pole, driver sent to hospital

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car crash that sent one woman to a local hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on CR 226 near Washington Township.

Deputies said that Cynthia Frias, 53, was driving westbound on CR 226 and went of the north side of roadway. That is when she struck a telephone pole.

Frias was transported to the Fostoria Community Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

She was also cited for failure to control.

