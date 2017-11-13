36 become naturalized U.S. citizens in Bowling Green

Today 36 people from 20 different countries joined together to take the "Oath of Allegiance" to become full U.S. citizens at Bowling Green State University.

The Naturalization Ceremony took place in the Bowen-Thompson Union at 11 a.m.

Ping Liu, a BGSU student from China was among the 36 being naturalized.



She moved to the United States to get a higher education and decided she wanted to become a U.S citizen for the right to vote and other advantages.

“I love this country, so being a citizen is showing my love and my trust for this country and I'm very proud to be a U.S. citizen,” said Liu.

Danijela Tomic is the head volleyball coach at BGSU. She's a native from Bosnia and Herzegovina who moved to the United States in 1995 to play collegiate volleyball.

She was the guest speaker at the ceremony because she just received her U.S citizenship in September.

Tomic said watching the ceremony made her emotional because she thought of hers just a couple months ago.

“I have almost the same feelings coming back," Tomic said. "Seeing the same set up and seeing all these flags, seeing the future citizens sitting here I was tearing up the whole time during my ceremony, naturalization ceremony so all those feelings are coming back and I'm just so excited to be here.”



Tomic adds that she is proud to be a citizen of the United States and is excited to speak at an event where new citizens were being recognized.

“Knowing that I'm a U.S citizen and I'm equal with people who were born in this country. It’s just so special,” said Tomic.

