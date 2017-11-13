Ohio schools cancel classes after bomb threat

TROY, Ohio (AP) - Two Ohio schools are canceling classes after a bomb threat was found.

Both the Troy Junior High and High School canceled classes Monday.

District Superintendent Eric Herman says in an email that the threat was found on a bathroom wall. The threat said the school would be blown up at 8 p.m. Monday.

Police are investigating the threat, and they say they will search the building.

