180th Fighter Wing trains night flights - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

180th Fighter Wing trains night flights

(Source: 180th Fighter Wing) (Source: 180th Fighter Wing)
SWANTON, OH (WTOL) -

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting night training flights this week.

They'll run through Thursday, weather permitting.

Neighbors may hear the F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 10 p.m.

Pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct these night training as part of their overall readiness training.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly