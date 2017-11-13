Trial starts for local man accused of kidnapping, raping his girlfriend

The trial for a local man charged with kidnapping and rape is going underway.

Christopher Darden appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Monday.

He is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in their Woodland Avenue home and repeatedly beating and raping her for months.

WTOL 11 will update this story as more information comes in.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.