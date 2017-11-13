Toledo urban farmers to propose amendments at city council meeting

Urban farmers in Toledo are saying that the city is preparing to unfairly squeeze them out of existence.

City council is considering a new set of rules and fees for urban farmers at a hearing that'll take place Wednesday afternoon.

The urban farmers, who tend to be small operations, said the new rules would help the city obstruct their operations instead of helping them.

"So if someone could get out and grow out of their own soil and get something moving instead of paying fees, more people would do it. If you're going to come out with fees, people don't have the money to pay the fees to get started and then you want to fine them on top of that? You're restricting the industry before it gets moving," said Urban Farmer, Thomas Jackson.

Jackson was fined $3,000 by the City of Toledo for having wood chips present on his lot so he could grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

The urban farmers are proposing a set of amendments they want council's zoning and planning committee to consider when it meets in council chambers Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.