Local company fundraising for different children charities

A local company is giving back in a unique way this holiday season.

Every year, Stop 'n' Go stores pick a charity to benefit the children in the area. This year, each store picked their own charity that is meaningful to their part of town or staff.

If the staff and customers can raise $500 or more their selected charity, Stop 'n' Go corporate will donated an additional $500 that store's charity.

"We picked the Ronald McDonald house because we had an employee and his son was sick and they really reached out to him a lot and called and checked up on him and made sure everything was good," explained Reyna Ruize, with the Stop 'n' Go located on east Broadway Street.

"They are really good with customers they give back period. I feel this is a good thing because last year was a success so its going to be a success this year again," said a Stop 'n' Go customer.

Last year during the holiday season Stop 'n' Go raised funds for the DART program.

Customers donated over $13,000 and Stop 'n 'Go added another $10,000 to that total.

