UT looking to continue winning ways in Battle of I-75

Toledo will travel a few exits down I-75 Wednesday to renew one of the MAC's best rivalries against Bowling Green.

In 81 bouts between the two, Bowling Green leads the series with 39 victories compared to Toledo's 38. There have been four ties in the series as well.

At one point, Bowling Green was the dominant team in the series, winning 20 games between 1955 and 1981. However, the Rockets won 16 games since 1995, including the last six in the series.

This year, Toledo is a heavy favorite to tie the series and win a seventh straight over Bowling Green.

The Rockets are 8-2 so far this season with losses to the resurgent Miami Hurricanes and to Ohio University, who leads the East Division of the MAC. Toledo meanwhile is holding onto the West Division with Northern Illinois behind them with a 7-3 conference record.

Quarterback Logan Woodside leads an Rocket offense that is as explosive as their name evokes. Averaging better than 35 points and 200 yards per game, the Bobcats held the Toledo under 20 points.

Woodside will look to pass 3,000 yards against rival Bowling Green. In 10 games, Woodside threw for 2,219 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson is by far Woodside's favorite target. Johnson already has 55 receptions for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns.

Flip over the coin and you will see Bowling Green is have nearly the opposite season as their rival.

The Falcons are 2-8 on the season, compared to Toledo's 8-2. Bowling Green scores an average of 23.6 points per game and gives up 35.6. Toledo scored an average of 36.1 points per game and gives up an average of 25.8.

In total offense, the Falcons rank 90th in the FBS. Meanwhile, the Falcons rank 125th in total defense, giving up more than 500 yards per game.

ESPNU will air the game at 8 PM Wednesday night.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.