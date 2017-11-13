Metroparks of Toledo planning yet another new park

The Metroparks of Toledo are planning yet another new park, and you can be the first to hear about it.

The Metroparks held an open house Monday night to talk about a new park in the Oak Openings Corridor.

"We'll have a water feature. Pretty substantial lake for kayaking and fishing. People like to be by the water. It also has access to Wabash Cannonball Trail," said Scott Carpenter, with Toledo Metroparks.

Construction on the 90-acre park is expected to begin this winter and is looking to be completed around mid-November next year. Park officials said the new park will work to connect the oak openings corridor.

The park does not yet have a name.

The open house was held in the Visitor's Center at Fallen Timbers Battlefield Metropark from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

