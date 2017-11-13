Best Buy hiring hundreds of workers at Findlay location for holiday season

Best Buy is preparing for the holiday shopping season by boosting employment at its Regional Distribution Center in Findlay.

The nation's leading provider of consumer electronics products and services still has more than 100 positions to fill through the end of the year.

Best Buy is looking for general warehouse workers and merchandise processors, with pay starting out at $13.75 per hour.

General warehouse worker's duties including unloading trucks and packing products for shipment to Best Buy stores. Merchandise processors help fulfill e-commerce orders and ship packages directly to customers.

Those interested in applying or would like more information can visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.