Firefighters still on scene of morning house fire in Monroe Co.

Crews are still on the scene of a house fire in Monroe County that started early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on North Custar Road, just east of Dundee.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Officials say as many as six different fire departments responded to the scene.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

