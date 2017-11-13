Local children can write letters, get a response from Santa with 'Santa Mailboxes'

Several mailboxes are popping up over the Glass City. But these aren't ordinary mailboxes.

The letters in these boxes go to the big man himself, Santa Claus.

The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with UT co-ed fraternity Gamma Eta, as well as local businesses to help make the holidays special for children in the Toledo area.

Kids can write a letter to Santa and drop it off in one of these mailboxes around the city. Then, all they have to do is wait for a response.

"I always dreamed of receiving a letter from Santa. I can imagine the excitement of getting a letter back from the jolly man himself. It has to be truly exciting for a child," said Payton DeMoe, manager of the Toledo Hemp Center. "So we decided to find a convenient way for local businesses to get involved by becoming hosting sites for the boxes."

With the help of pledges from Gamma Eta, "Santa" will respond to all letters that have return addresses.

Below is the list of businesses that are participating, as well as the dates you can find the Santa Mailboxes:

November 13 - November 27

Toledo Family Pharmacy (East) - 1601 West Sylvania Avenue

- 1601 West Sylvania Avenue Ye Olde Durty Bird - 2 South St. Clair Street

- 2 South St. Clair Street Dually's Gastropub - 1917 West Alexis Road

- 1917 West Alexis Road Deets BBQ - 10000 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

- 10000 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg Toledo Hemp Center - 815 Phillips Avenue

- 815 Phillips Avenue Dandino's Pizza & More - 4804 Lewis Avenue

November 27 - December 15

Toledo Family Pharmacy (West) - 324 Main Street

- 324 Main Street Ye Olde Durty Bird - 2 South St. Clair Street

- 2 South St. Clair Street Pizza Cat - 4034 Monroe Street

- 4034 Monroe Street Deets BBQ - 4038 Talmadge Road

4038 Talmadge Road Toledo Hemp Center - 815 Phillips Avenue

- 815 Phillips Avenue Dandino's Pizza & More - 4804 Lewis Avenue

