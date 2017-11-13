Men rob Toledo home with handguns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Men rob Toledo home with handguns

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to a disorder at a Toledo apartment that turned out to be an armed robbery on Saturday. 

The incident occurred at Birmingham Terrace around 10 a.m. 

Police say two victims were home when two black males forced their way into the home with guns. 

The victims told police that one of the men fired a shot into an upstairs wall before taking money and a cell phone.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say one man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had dreadlocks and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the other man was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a silver handgun. 

The robbery is under investigation. 

