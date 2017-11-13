Man holds clerk at knifepoint during gas station robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police responded to the scene of an aggravated robbery on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at the Valero gas station on Clayton Street around noon.

The store clerk told police that an unknown white male entered the store, left the store and came back inside, walking behind the sales counter.

Police say the man held a knife to the clerk's side and told him to open the cash register drawer.

Police say the man fled the scene with around $50. He was last seen headed toward downtown on Summit Street.

The man is described as being in his 20s and standing at six feet, with short or shaved brown hair and skinny, sunken cheeks. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light blue and gray tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

