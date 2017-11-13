Man holds clerk at knifepoint during gas station robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man holds clerk at knifepoint during gas station robbery

Police responded to the scene of an aggravated robbery on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at the Valero gas station on Clayton Street around noon. 

The store clerk told police that an unknown white male entered the store, left the store and came back inside, walking behind the sales counter. 

Police say the man held a knife to the clerk's side and told him to open the cash register drawer.

Police say the man fled the scene with around $50.  He was last seen headed toward downtown on Summit Street.

The man is described as being in his 20s and standing at six feet, with short or shaved brown hair and skinny, sunken cheeks. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light blue and gray tennis shoes at the time of the robbery. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

